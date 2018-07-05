Image copyright Alex Monney

The places we live, which seem personal and private, will probably have previously been called home by numerous strangers.

Alex and Jess Monney, from San Jose, California, were reminded of this fact recently while refurbishing their bathroom.

Concealed behind the plasterboard was a message from Mr and Mrs Shinseki, and their pet rabbit Cassie, who lived in the house in 1995.

The couple wrote: "If you're reading this, that means you're remodelling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?"

Mr Monney decided to share the note on social media.

On Twitter the photograph has been retweeted and liked thousands of times, and on Reddit it received more than 80,000 up votes - a sign of popularity.

The 23-year-old note has inspired others to share the objects and messages they have discovered hidden in their homes.

TJ Harris from Indiana replied with a photograph of the stack of Playboy magazines he and his wife discovered stashed in their bathroom wall.

The magazine on top of the pile was published in September 2000.

Skip Twitter post by @TJPOWERuloveit My wife and I bought our first home last summer. Had to cut a hole in the bathroom wall to install a vent. Here’s what we found behind behind that wall 😳 pic.twitter.com/AU2Y4OhKEB — TJ Harris (@TJPOWERuloveit) July 3, 2018 Report

Mars Garrett, from Texas, explained how her father "routinely stopped by and gave the builders a six-pack of beer" as they built his house in the 1970s.

Mars Garrett, from Texas, explained how her father "routinely stopped by and gave the builders a six-pack of beer" as they built his house in the 1970s.

My parents had their house custom built in the late 1970s. Dad routinely stopped by and gave the builders a six pack of beer at the end of the day on Fridays. He found this in the wall when renovating the master bathroom shower in 2013: pic.twitter.com/492jjZHxi5 — Mars Garrett (@marsgarr) July 3, 2018

Mr Monney told the BBC the popularity of his post has "totally exceeded" his expectations.

"It's just nice to see that people are appreciating the positivity of the story."

While many posted images of the objects they had discovered hidden in the recesses of their houses, others shared that they had left notes for future residents.

Illandira Belore, said: "I have a house built in 1912, when we renovated we found notes. As we renovated we left notes of our own and a little 'time capsule' of sorts for whom ever gets the house after I am gone and remodels it."

Others chose more prosaic keepsakes to pass on to future occupants.

Skip Twitter post by @mattsingley Phenomenal. I love that.



When I remodeled a room on a house years ago, I left a 6 pack of Guinness and a note in the wall. No idea if anybody has found it yet. — Matt Singley (@mattsingley) July 3, 2018 Report

Mr Monney confirmed that he and his wife would leave their own note hidden behind the walls of the bathroom for future inhabitants to find.

"The funny thing is the renovation was supposed to be quick. We're expecting our first baby in four weeks, so we need to get moving on our message pretty soon."

Mr Monney told the BBC he thought the Shinsekis "seem like funny people" and that he would like to thank them "for the smiles" their note has brought.