In pictures: US Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations

  • 5 July 2018

People gather at celebrations across the US to celebrate 242 years since American independence.

  • People in historical dress are pictured with bayonette weapons on lawn in front of historical estate Getty Images

    Historical re-enactor Dean Malissa, dressed as George Washington, inspects troops at the Mount Vernon estate in Virginia

  • Girl pictured in profile on a horse, wearing a cowboy hat and carrying an American flag Getty Images

    Kaitlyn Tarnowski, 14, carries an American flag at the 168th annual Fourth of July parade celebration in Round Top, Texas

  • Joey Chestnut strains to fit hot dog in mouth in close-up photograph EPA

    Champion eater Joey Chestnut took home the coveted "Mustard Belt" for the 11th time after eating a record 74 hot dogs in Comey Island contest

  • A dog is pictured in a trailer wearing an American flag garment and a small patriotic striped hat AFP

    Daisy, a three-year-old Dachshund Terrier, dressed patriotically at a parade in San Gabriel, California

  • Children and adults pictured playing in spraying water by a truck in the sunshine Getty Images

    Revellers gathered at the Harper Street Parade in Newberry, South Carolina, cool off using water sprayed from local fire truck

  • Little Miss fourth of July and Miss Fourth of July wave from their parade float in Bristol, Rhode Island EPA

    Little Miss fourth of July Addison Abate (left) and Miss Fourth of July Jade Ramos wave from a float in Bristol, Rhode Island after being crowned last month

  • A man is pictured playing the trombone in front of US Archives building, adorned in hanging flags Getty Images

    Musician Travis Gardner performs along the National Independence Day Parade route in Washington DC

  • A couple, dressed in US flag colours, kiss on a blanket on the grass Getty Images

    A couple kiss while waiting for Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in Hunter Point Park in New York

  • US President and First Lady have hand on hearts listening to national anthem on White House balcony Getty Images

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania listen to the national anthem on the White House South Lawn

  • Fireworks pictured exploding in bright streaks behind US Capitol and Washington Monument Getty Images

    The Independence Day 'A Capitol Fourth' firework display lights up the sky in Washington DC

