Image copyright Twitter/ @brxpug

Police have arrested a suspect in an attack on a teenage Trump fan at a burger bar in the US state of Texas.

Kino Jimenez, 30, is alleged to be the assailant shown stealing a 16-year-old's "Make America Great Again" cap at a Whataburger in San Antonio.

The suspect was filmed taunting victim, Hunter Richard, and hurling the contents of a soda carton in his face before walking off with the hat.

The bar where Mr Jimenez works says he has been fired.

Mr Jimenez was arrested near San Antonio on Thursday, a day after the alleged late-night encounter at the fast-food chain. He is facing a charge of theft.

In the video shot by one of Hunter's friends, a man is seen uttering expletives while waving the red hat made famous by US President Donald Trump.

Image copyright Bexar County Sheriff's Office Image caption Kino Jimenez, 30

In the clip, Hunter and his friends sit in stunned silence as the man leaves the restaurant with the hat, saying it will "go great" in his fireplace.

Hunter said his attacker snatched the hat from his head with so much force that some of his hair was ripped out.

The boy says the attack was completely unprovoked.

In an interview with NBC, the boy said he supports President Trump.

"And if you don't, let's have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Hunter said.

In a statement, the Texas fast-food chain said that none of its employees were involved.

"We were shocked to see this video and certainly don't condone this type of customer behaviour in our restaurants," the company said.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, called the attack "a disgrace".

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Pascale tweeted that he would try to send the boy a hat signed by Mr Trump himself.

But not everyone felt sympathy for Hunter.