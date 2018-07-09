Image copyright Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department Image caption The couple married eight months ago

A couple who lost their home to a wildfire in California shared a special moment when the husband found his wife's wedding rings among the ashes.

They had returned in hopes of finding the rings, and when Ishu Rao discovered them, he got down on one knee and asked his wife Laura to marry him again.

Their home in Santa Barbara county, was one of 13 destroyed by the Holiday Fire this weekend.

The blaze has been 85% contained as of Monday morning, officials say.

Image copyright Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department Image caption Mrs Rao's damaged, but intact, Tiffany wedding ring

Just before the fire broke out on Friday night, the couple was getting ready for bed. Mrs Rao had removed her Tiffany wedding and engagement rings per usual, according to CBS News.

The approach of the fast moving blaze gave them just minutes to evacuate with Mr Rao's two daughters, ages 12 and 14, as well as the couple's three dogs and a cat.

The couple were married just eight months ago and had lived in the home for three years.

When they returned to the rubbles of their home on Sunday, Mr Rao used the remains of piping to figure out where their kitchen sink - and his wife's rings - might be.

As soon as he found them, Mr Rao told CBS he decided to ask his wife to marry him again.

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever known, she's the glue in our family, and I adore her to pieces, so if I can put a smile on her face I'm going to do it," he said.

And of course, she said yes.

Mrs Rao also said the moment put it all "into perspective" and "took all the pain away".

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason took a photo of the moment and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly garnered support and calls from users for company Tiffany and Co to fix the damaged jewelry.

The wildfire that consumed the Rao's home is one of 16 currently active in drought-stricken California.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in addition to the destroyed homes, another three were damaged and 15 buildings including sheds and barns were also destroyed.

Officials say the Holiday Fire, which started on 6 July, has consumed 100 acres.