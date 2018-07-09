Image copyright PA Image caption Years of research has found breast milk to be healthier than other substitutes

US President Donald Trump has defended US efforts to reportedly undermine a World Health Organization (WHO) measure in support of breastfeeding.

A New York Times report claimed US officials fought against language that all governments should "protect, promote and support breastfeeding".

The report alleges that the US threatened countries over the resolution, which eventually passed.

A government spokesperson called the reports "patently false" on Monday.

On Twitter, Mr Trump "called out" the Times and said the "US strongly supports breastfeeding".

The failing NY Times Fake News story today about breast feeding must be called out. The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don't believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

According to the Times report on Sunday based on interviews with dozens of meeting participants, US negotiations in Geneva objected to the resolution encouraging breastfeeding around the world and allegedly resorted to intimidation tactics to bully other countries into dropping it.

American officials allegedly sought to remove the language pushing for global government support of breastfeeding practices and attacked countries that were in favour of it.

Ecuador had planned to introduce the bill, but according to the newspaper, backed out after they were threatened with punishing trade measures and the withdrawal of US military aid.

Officials also reportedly threatened to cut US aid to the WHO - over $118m (£89m) this year, which amounts to roughly 15% of the organisation's annual budget.

The resolution was passed when it was introduced by Russia, but the US did successfully strike out language calling for WHO support to nations trying to prevent "inappropriate promotion of foods for infants and young children", and added the phrase "evidence based" to certain provisions.

WHO has long supported breastfeeding, and years of research has found breast milk to be healthier than other substitutes.

Baby formula companies have for decades sold more product in developing countries than developed ones, the Times reported, suggesting the US policy was in line with companies' interests.

The US State Department has refused to comment on the report.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) defended the US delegation's approach.

"The issues being debated were not about whether one supports breastfeeding," HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said in a statement.

"The United States was fighting to protect women's abilities to make the best choices for the nutrition of their babies.

"Many women are not able to breastfeed for a variety of reasons, these women should not be stigmatised; they should be equally supported with information and access to alternatives for the health of themselves and their babies."