Travelling with Trump on his UK tour

The BBC's Tara McKelvey is travelling with Trump as he visits the UK.

Along the way she'll report on his efforts to promote the "America First" doctrine and follow protocol at Windsor Castle when he meets the Queen.

And then there's the Trump Baby, a 19-foot balloon likeness to Trump that is flying over London, wearing a nappy.

It will fly a long way from him but how aware will he be of it?

12 July - Smiles on British tarmac

President Trump knows how to make an exit - and an entrance.

"Will Brussels ever be the same?" one of my colleagues wonders aloud as we fly over the city on Air Force One, heading for the UK.

Trump threatened to leave Nato if his allies didn't increase their defence spending, and he claims credit for the way they have responded.

Behind the scenes, his aides struggle to explain his position on Nato and seem uncertain about his plans.

At one point someone saw an official rushing down a hallway of the new Nato headquarters with a lectern - and we knew the president would soon be speaking.

But people who work for the president seem exhilarated by the experience and say they're looking forward to his stay in London.

The president says he's popular here - despite the fact hundreds of thousands of people say they'll be protesting on the streets.

He's made a splash on the tarmac in Essex, at least. It's a lovely day at Stansted Airport and people here are smiling and seem happy to see him.

He'll now fly on the presidential helicopter Marine One to Winfield House, the US ambassador's residence. I'll be in a helicopter near him in the presidential fleet - and we'll see how things go.