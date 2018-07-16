Image copyright Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Image caption Ottawa Senators goaltender Ray Emery takes a break in between periods

The world of ice hockey is mourning a former National Hockey League (NHL) goaltender who has drowned in Canada.

Ray Emery, 35, died while swimming in Lake Ontario in what police are calling a "case of misadventure".

Emery played for four teams over a career spanning 11 seasons: the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers.

He was last seen at around 06:00 (10:00 GMT) on Sunday swimming off the harbour in the town of Hamilton.

Skip Twitter post by @CarBombBoom13 I will always remember Ray as a good person first & foremost. I envied his demeanor. He had a contagious personality. People were drawn to him. I made close friendships bc of him @DaveBolland I will never forget his selflessness. Man this hurts. Rest easy Uncle Ray Ray pic.twitter.com/hWsl9SNVwE — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) July 15, 2018 Report

His body was recovered by police later that day not far from where he went missing, which was about 65km (40 miles) south-west of Toronto.

Tributes and condolences poured in from across the world of ice hockey from former teammates following news of his death.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said: "Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game."

Mr Emery had his NHL debut in the 2002-03 season after being selected by the Senators in the 2001 draft.

In his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers, the goaltender discovered he had a potentially career-ending hip condition that briefly kept him from the game.

Flyers president Paul Holmgren said the team was stunned and saddened by the Mr Emery's death.

"He had exceptional athleticism, was a fierce competitor and battled in every game he played with the Flyers," he said.

He won the Stanley Cup - the championship trophy awarded annually to the NHL playoff winner - with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.

The team remembered the former goalie on Monday as "a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion".