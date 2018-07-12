Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio during strip club show
US adult film star Stormy Daniels has been arrested in a strip club in Columbus, Ohio.
Ms Daniels was arrested for allegedly touching a patron in Sirens, the north Columbus venue where she was performing. She has posted bail.
Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said she would deny the charges.
Ms Daniels became embroiled in a row with President Donald Trump after saying she had slept with him in 2006, an allegation which he denies.
Her lawyer called the arrest "a setup" and "politically motivated".
A police charge sheet tweeted by a CBS News reporter says Ms Daniels touched a police officer posing as a patron "in a specified anatomical area".
Documents posted on the Franklin County Municipal Court website show Ms Daniels has posted $6,054 (£4,586) in bail, and is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday.
Mr Avenatti tweeted that Ms Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, had been performing "the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly 100 strip clubs".
Mr Avenatti later said his client would plead not guilty to all three misdemeanour charges, and also posted a statement from Ms Daniels saying she would not be able to go ahead with tonight's show.
"I deeply apologise to my fans in Columbus," the statement read.
An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act proscribes anyone touching a nude or semi-nude dancer, unless they are related.
The Sirens venue tweeted last month to say Ms Daniels would make two "exclusive appearances" there on the nights of 11 and 12 July.
A person who answered the phone at Sirens declined to comment.
Ms Daniels says she was paid $130,000 (£98,000) shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.
She is trying to free herself from a non-disclosure agreement signed before the election, and suing over a "defamatory" tweet by the US president earlier this year. Mr Trump denies all allegations.