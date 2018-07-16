Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trump holds a campaign rally on 5 July 2018 in Montana

The campaign to re-elect US President Donald Trump has raised more than $88m (£66m) in the past 18 months, according to the US Federal Election Commission.

The political war chest gives him a sizeable lead on his eventual challengers in the 2020 election.

Mr Trump filed papers to launch his 2020 campaign last year. In an unusual move, he launched the bid as soon as he was sworn into office.

The campaign had about $53.5m in the bank at the end of June, figures show.

The money has been raised by Mr Trump's campaign committee, as well as two groups allied with the Republican party, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again, according to election finance reports filed on Sunday evening and reported by the New York Times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump has held several campaign rallies since taking office

Past presidents have tended to wait until after the mid-term elections to launch their re-election campaigns. But Mr Trump looks focused on accumulating an early financial advantage over rivals.

The Trump campaign said the "vast majority" of donations amounted to $200 or less and demonstrated the "broad and resilient support of grassroots Americans".

"We are thrilled with the continued support of so many Americans who resoundingly approve of Donald Trump's performance as President," said his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, an adviser to Donald J Trump for President, Inc.

"The American people clearly see how hard President Trump is working to reclaim their jobs lost to bad trade deals, increase their take home pay through historic tax cuts, and make their communities safer through his immigration enforcement and initial work to build the wall."

One of the largest donations came from Andrew Beal, a Texan banker, who once clashed with Mr Trump on a bankruptcy case.

He donated $339,000 to Trump Victory, according to figures reviewed by the Times.

During his trip last week to the UK, Mr Trump reaffirmed that he plans to seek another term.

"Well, I fully intend to," he told the Daily Mail while preparing to depart London last week. "It seems like everybody wants me to."

