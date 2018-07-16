Image copyright Netflix Image caption Olivia Colman takes over the role of Elizabeth II in the next two seasons of The Crown

The first picture of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown has been revealed to fans.

The royal show's Twitter account published the image of Colman in character, drinking tea while dressed in a pale pink suit and a pearl necklace, with the teasing message "Patience".

The star of Broadchurch and The Night Manager takes over from Claire Foy, who portrays the Queen from her engagement to Prince Philip in 1947 to 1963.

Colman will be in series three and four, the first of which will air in 2019.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Foy played the Queen during the early years of her reign, alongside Matt Smith who played Prince Philip

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The behind-the-scenes of the Queen's first televised Christmas address in 1957 was featured in The Crown

Image copyright Alex Bailey / Netflix Image caption Claire Foy portrayed the Queen between 1947 and 1963

Last year Colman said she was "so thrilled" to play the Queen, adding that Foy would be an "incredibly hard act to follow".

It is not yet known how much of the Queen's life she will cover, or who may take over from her should further seasons be confirmed.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen meeting US President Richard Nixon (2nd right) in 1970 could feature in the upcoming seasons

Colman is not the only actor taking over an already established character in the Netflix hit.

Tobias Menzies will step into the role of Prince Philip, who was played by Matt Smith, and Helena Bonham Carter takes over as Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Menzies (right) replaces Matt Smith in the role of Prince Philip

Image copyright Getty Images/BBC Image caption Bonham Carter said she was "terrified" about playing Princess Margaret, pictured here in 1997

