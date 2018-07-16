The Crown: First look at Olivia Colman's new Queen
The first picture of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown has been revealed to fans.
The royal show's Twitter account published the image of Colman in character, drinking tea while dressed in a pale pink suit and a pearl necklace, with the teasing message "Patience".
The star of Broadchurch and The Night Manager takes over from Claire Foy, who portrays the Queen from her engagement to Prince Philip in 1947 to 1963.
Colman will be in series three and four, the first of which will air in 2019.
Last year Colman said she was "so thrilled" to play the Queen, adding that Foy would be an "incredibly hard act to follow".
It is not yet known how much of the Queen's life she will cover, or who may take over from her should further seasons be confirmed.
Colman is not the only actor taking over an already established character in the Netflix hit.
Tobias Menzies will step into the role of Prince Philip, who was played by Matt Smith, and Helena Bonham Carter takes over as Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.
All pictures subject to copyright.