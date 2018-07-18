Image copyright Facebook/ Maria Butina

A Russian woman accused of trying to influence US politics as a spy for Russia is due to appear before a federal judge in Washington DC.

Maria Butina allegedly courted Republican-backed groups, such as the National Rifle Association, under the direction of a senior Russian official.

A lawyer for the 29-year-old said she has been co-operating with the US government for several months.

The case is not part of the US inquiry into alleged Russian election meddling.

She is scheduled to appear on Wednesday before a US magistrate judge one day after she was formally indicted on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiring against the US government.

On Wednesday, Moscow's foreign ministry said Ms Butina's arrest was designed to undermine the "positive results" of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

Her lawyer, Robert Driscoll, has denied FBI claims the recent graduate of American University in Washington DC is an "an agent of the Russian Federation".

Image copyright Facebook/ Maria Butina

"There is simply no indication of Butina seeking to influence or undermine any specific policy or law (of) the United States - only at most to promote a better relationship between the two nations," Mr Driscoll said in a statement after her arrest on Sunday.

'Ready for further orders'

The Department of Justice alleges that Ms Butina worked "under the direction and control" of a senior Russian official who is not named in charging documents.

But according to US media, the Russian official appears to be Alexander Torshin, a well-connected ex-Russian senator from President Vladimir Putin's political party.

Court papers say the Russian official acted as her spy handler, and coached her through online messages to win "the battle for the future" and "not burn out (fall) prematurely".

"Only incognito!" Ms Butina allegedly replied through a private Twitter message one month before the 2016 presidential election.

"Right now everything has to be quiet and careful."

On the night of the presidential election in 2016, court filings say she messaged her Russian contact: "I'm going to sleep. It's 3 a.m. here. I am ready for further orders."

Image copyright Maria Butina/Facebook Image caption Ms Butina told Americans that she is originally from Siberia

Siberian gun campaigner

People who met Ms Butina said she was a gregarious, flame-haired Russian whose colourful life story appealed to conservatives she met at events around the US.

In 2015 she told a US radio show that she grew up in the woods of Siberia, and was taught to hunt by her father.

After a brief career as the owner of a chain of furniture stores, she said she moved to Moscow where she founded a group called the Right to Bear Arms, which supposedly advocated for private gun ownership in Russia.

On her F-1 student visa application when she entered the US in August 2016, Ms Butina said she had previously been employed as special assistant to Mr Torshin.

Image copyright Facebook/ Maria Butina Image caption She graduated from American University in May

During her time in the US, she began to foster her own relationships with conservative pro-gun groups.

Mr Torshin and Ms Butina are both lifetime members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) - a powerful US lobbying organisation that supports gun rights and pro-gun politicians.

At a prayer breakfast in Russia that Mr Torshin hosts every year, she came to meet several influential Christian conservative leaders who were invited from the United States.

That is how Ms Butina came to meet a Republican political operative who is alleged to have helped introduce her to politically influential people in the US.

Image copyright Maria Butina/Facebook

Sources tell US media that the fact that Mr Torshin was not charged is a sign investigators are working to secure her co-operation against Mr Torshin and possibly other Russian officials.

At one point during the presidential election, she and the official allegedly tried unsuccessfully to broker a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin.

At a town hall meeting in July 2015, she asked then-candidate Donald Trump about his views on Russia.

The following year she met his son, Donald Trump Jr, at an NRA convention.

Relationship with Republican operative

Ms Butina testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee in April, her lawyer said - the same month that the US Department of Treasury imposed financial sanctions on Mr Torshin.

According to US media, Ms Butina told the Senate committee she had begun a romantic relationship with Paul Erickson, a well-known South Dakota-based Republican operative.

Mr Erickson is presumed to be the unnamed political operative that the FBI claims helped her to make contacts with influential Republicans.