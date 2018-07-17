Image copyright @insert4coins/Instagram Image caption A witness photo of the scene

A British woman has been taken to hospital after being impaled in the leg by a parasol on a beach in the US state of New Jersey.

Margaret Reynolds, 67, from London, was relaxing at Jersey Shore on Monday afternoon when strong winds caused a metal umbrella to pierce her ankle.

The umbrella went entirely through her ankle and first responders had to use a bolt cutter to free her, police say.

Authorities have offered no further details about Ms Reynolds' condition.

The incident occurred late Monday afternoon at a beach in Seaside Heights.

Seaside Heights Detective Steven Korman told the Asbury Park Press that emergency crews needed to use a bolt cutter in order to free Ms Reynolds.

Detective Korman said it was the assistant fire chief, William Rumbolo, who eventually cut the umbrella stretcher from the frame and dislodged it from Ms Reynold's right ankle.

The umbrella had fully punctured her ankle "due to the force of the wind", Detective Korman said.

Police said Ms Reynolds was taken to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

One eyewitness, Instagram user Ricky Z, posted photos of the scene.

"There was a strong gust of wind, there were a couple umbrellas flying," he wrote. "That could've been me!"

"That umbrella woman was reading a book and seconds later her leg was impaled to the sand."