It might not be as snappy as "I can't get no satisfaction" or "We don't need no education", but could another phrase - "I don't see any reason why I wouldn't" - be set to join the list of famous double negatives?

On Monday, to the shock of many US lawmakers, US President Donald Trump said he couldn't see any reason why Russia would meddle in the 2016 US election.

But he has now sought to clarify, saying he had misspoken.

"The sentence should have been: 'I don't see any reason why I wouldn't' or 'why it wouldn't be Russia'. Sort of a double negative," he said.

It is the last reference that has been seized on. Fans of easily understood sentences might want to avert their eyes.

First, a definition.

Skip Twitter post by @Dictionarycom Double negative = A syntactic construction in which two negative words are used in the same clause to express a single negation.



— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 17, 2018

Double negatives might be frowned upon - Oxford Dictionaries advises "you should avoid them in all but very informal situations" - but they are common and generally understood.

In its look at the topic, VOA discusses President Obama's phrase "time is not unlimited" in reference to the Iranian nuclear issue.

But Mr Trump's explanation has raised eyebrows.

Who among us hasn't not used accidentally on purpose what wasn't not surely unlikely to be perhaps certainly correctly misconstrued language that didn't sound incorrect until we misread the transcript? #doublenegative — Rich Schoenstein (@richschoenstein) July 17, 2018

A Conservative critic of Mr Trump, Ben Shapiro, joined in.

History has been revisited.

Song lyrics have been adjusted

Might actually give you up, will probably let you down, may in fact run around and hurt you.. — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) July 17, 2018

There were also references to other esoteric bits of grammar...

... as well as another famous Trump phrase.