US & Canada

Trump sheds light on his crucial error at Putin summit

Anthony Zurcher North America reporter
  • 18 July 2018
As the lights briefly went out at the White House, Donald Trump said he was in the dark about why he faced a backlash over Monday's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Can changing one word fix that? The BBC's Anthony Zurcher examines Donald Trump's explanation.

