Multiple people shot in Toronto - media

A number of people have been shot in Toronto, Canadian media report, quoting police and medics.

Reports say the shooting happened in the Danforth and Logan avenues area on Sunday night.

Unconfirmed reports say as many as 10 people were shot, including possibly a child. Their condition was not immediately known.

Some victims are being treated at the scene, while others have been taken to local hospitals.

Jeremy Cohn, a journalist with @globalnewsto, posted footage from the scene, saying that "victims are spread across many blocks".

Jody Steinhauer told CBC News she was with her family in a restaurant in the area when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers.

"We started to hear people scream out front," she said.

Details of the shooting are still sketchy.