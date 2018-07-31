US & Canada

'A horrendous battle': Dry conditions fuel California wildfires

  • 31 July 2018
Fire fighters report some progress at the Mendocino Complex Fire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fire fighters report some progress at the Mendocino Complex Fire

Weather forecasters have warned that dry temperatures fuelling a series of wildfires in California will continue with no rain in sight until next week.

The Carr Fire - the deadliest ongoing blaze - is now the seventh most destructive in state history.

Meteorologists say the Carr blaze is so strong that it is created its own local weather system with errant winds.

More than 11,000 fire crews and 950 trucks have arrived to fight the fires, which have so far claimed six lives.

Image caption Smoke is seen rising from the ground in Lakeport, California
Image caption A burnt boat sits at a marina on Whiskeytown Lake

Temperatures for the next several days are forecast to exceed 100F (38C), making fire fighting efforts difficult for first responders already on the ground.

"It's a horrendous battle," said Scott McLean with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on Tuesday.
Image caption Containment crews have been dropped fire retardant into the blazes by plane and helicopter

The Carr Fire has already burned nearly 500 homes, and left six people dead.

Elsewhere in the state, evacuation orders have been lifted for tens of thousands of people, who are now returning home.

Image caption A deer walks in a forest that has already been burned near Redding, California
