Image copyright AFP Image caption President Trump said he "believed in meetings"

President Trump has offered to meet Iran's leaders with no preconditions, at any time they want.

"If they want to meet, we'll meet," he said at a news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Relations between the United States and Iran have worsened since May, when Mr Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Washington is preparing to re-impose sanctions on Tehran within days.

"I'd meet with anybody. I believe in meetings," Mr Trump added.

The US president's conciliatory approach comes after he and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani traded hostile warnings earlier this month amid rising tensions.

Mr Trump tweeted Iran would "suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before" if it threatened the US.

Mr Rouhani earlier said that war with Iran would be "the mother of all wars".