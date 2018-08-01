Disinvited - the bridesmaids no longer needed

Skip Twitter post by @TripwithBrit At least she is going to pay you for the dress. I was asked to be MOH in my bffs wedding about 12 years ago and then when I lost my job I was kicked out of it because me losing my job was adding too much stress to the bridezilla. Paid 180 for dress and couldn't return! 😂😂😂 — Brittany Jean Louise (@TripwithBrit) July 27, 2018 Report

An American woman has spoken of her dismay after being sacked from her role as bridesmaid.

Courtney Duffy's now-deleted tweet has met with a mixed response online.

Other jilted bridesmaids have been prompted to share their own experiences of being demoted - or even disinvited - from weddings.

One maid of honour told the BBC it was a "pretty awful way to lose a friend". Whilst another described the experience as "super awkward".

'I was asked to step down'

Image copyright Tori Holder Image caption Tori Holder described the dress she was asked to wear as "similar to the 12-year-old flower girl's"

Tori Holder, in Georgia, US, told the BBC she was asked to step down from her role as bridesmaid, but was still asked to hold open barn doors for the bride during the ceremony.

Yes, I was asked to step down as bridesmaid, along with another, when the groom's party reduced by two. We still participated by opening the barn doors for the bride during the processional, but wore the same dress as the 12-year-old flower girl. We were both in our early 20s. — Tori Holder (@toriholder16) July 31, 2018

Ms Holder said she met up with the bride to exchange Christmas gifts, about a year before the wedding.

She said she was informed that, because the groom's party had been reduced by at least two groomsmen, she would no no longer be needed as a bridesmaid.

Ms Holder said she was told she could, however, help the bride by "opening large barn doors at the start of the ceremony".

"I think one reason for the demotion is because I lived a solid 10-hour drive away and was going to begin graduate school the next August.

"She knew I wouldn't be able to join in a good number of bridal activities".

Ms Holder said the bride gave her a different dress to wear.

"Little did I know until the freaking day of the wedding that our dresses were the exact same as the 12-year-old flower girl" she said.

"The dress was a tan colour. I am very pale and don't do any kind of tanning."

Ms Holder said she did enjoy the wedding.

But, when it came to planning her own wedding, she didn't include her friend in the bridal party.

"Petty much?" she said.

'Univited because I was allergic to lavender'

Erika said she was disinvited to her "close friend's" wedding because she was allergic to lavender.

Once got uninvited to a wedding because the couple had picked lavender for the flowers and I informed the couple I was incredibly allergic to lavender.



They wanted the flowers more than me.



They wanted the flowers more than me.

The disinvite was framed as them "looking out for my health." 😒 — Erika with a K (@imaginaryerika) July 27, 2018

'I was floored!'

@kimkworth724 said her friendship "could not be saved" when she was demoted from bridesmaid.

This happened to me 8 years ago and I was floored!!! The friendship could not be saved. It was the worst!! But I still had to go to the wedding because they left my husband a groomsman. 😩😩😩😩😩 I'm so sorry girl! She's a crap friend! — Kimi B (@kimkworth724) July 28, 2018

"I found the venue for them and helped book it and had been helping to plan the wedding".

She described the experience as "super awkward".

"I just shouldn't have gone. It was a long time ago. I don't remember why I went."

Brian Edwards tweeted in response: "How on earth do you de-BM one half of a couple but not de-GM the other?"

'I was kicked out of the wedding because I lost my job'

Image copyright Brittany Templer Image caption Maid of honour Brittany Templer said she lost her job and so was uninvited from the wedding

Brittany Templer, from Missouri told the BBC she lost her job and it was stressful for the bride.

"I worked nights at the time and I was the maid of honour," she said.

Ms Templer said she "couldn't always help" with wedding things but tried as much as she could - even planning the hen party.

"When I found out I was losing my job, I let her know".

During the last week at her job Ms Templer said she was told, due to her loss of job, she caused the bride too much stress and anxiety.

And, as a result, she was disinvited.

"At the time it was a pretty awful way to lose a friend," she told us.

"I have no idea if she is still married but I hope she is well and I hope she is happy."

She tweeted: "The night of her wedding my friends and I went on a ghost hunting tour in another town, ate a bunch of good food and then I donated the dress."

'Two of us were kicked out'

Michele Bradley tweeted she was demoted as a bridesmaid, even though she'd already paid $200 (£153) for the dress.

Girl, yes. For absolutely no reason. Two of us were kicked out. Now mind you, I had paid $200 for the dress. So I replied, I'll happily mail the dress once the check arrives. #runmemymoney — Michele Bradley (@MichelenBradley) July 27, 2018

Ms Bradley continued: "Received the $$ after the wedding. So the dress was mailed after the wedding."

'My sister downgraded me'

And, @maumerbb tweeted how embarrassed she felt after being downgraded from maid of honour to bridesmaid - by her sister.

My sister recently downgraded me from Maid of Honour to Bridesmaid 😹 it was pretty embarrassing — Snowflake ❄️❄️ Kitty (@maumerbb) July 31, 2018

By Victoria Park, UGC & Social News