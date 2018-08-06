Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gates (left) has already pleaded guilty to two criminal charges (FILE)

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's ex-business partner has taken the stand against him in his trial on bank and tax fraud charges.

The defendant's lawyers say Rick Gates embezzled millions of dollars from Mr Manafort's consulting firm.

Gates is the prosecution's star witness after he cut a plea deal this year and admitted two felony charges.

This is the first criminal trial to come from the Department of Justice-led inquiry into alleged Russian meddling.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation as a political "witch hunt".

Mr Manafort, 69, could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of all the fraud charges.

Gates, 46, is already facing up to five years in prison under the terms of a plea deal he struck with prosecutors in February when he pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy and lying to the FBI.

A judge could give him less time if prosecutors decide he has provided "substantial assistance" to the special counsel's office.