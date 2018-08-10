Canadian police say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

They have advised residents of Brookside Drive to "stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety".

The public should avoid the area, they said. "We will provide more details as soon as we can," city police tweeted.

Authorities described the shooting as an "active incident".

A local TV reporter said he heard four gunshots just after 11:00 GMT.

Nick Moore, a journalist from CTV Atlantic, posted video footage of the scene on Twitter, showing emergency vehicles outside a house.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

