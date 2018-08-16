Image copyright Shannan Watts / Facebook Image caption Chris Watts spoke to the media after his family were reported missing on Monday

A man in the US state of Colorado has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

Chris Watts, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday in the town of Frederick.

He has reportedly confessed to killing the family and been charged, according to local media.

His wife, Shannan, was 15 weeks pregnant when she was reported missing on Monday along with the couple's daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

Police quickly launched an investigation and asked for help from the public after a close friend of Shannan said she was not answering her phone.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist with the search, and released descriptions of the family so they could be more easily identified.

Chris Watts spoke to reporters about the hunt, telling local ABC affiliate Denver7 that he wanted "everybody to come home".

"If somebody has her and they're not safe, I want them back now," he said.

But late on Wednesday officials announced that he had been arrested and was being held in the Weld County Jail.

"The Frederick Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, has made an arrest in connection to the missing person's case," an update posted on the town's Facebook page read.

"Chris Watts, the husband of Shannan, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges."