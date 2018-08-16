Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It's your word against God's"

Catholic bishops in the US are calling for a Vatican-led investigation after prosecutors found over 300 priests abused children in one state.

The request from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops comes after officials found that over 1,000 children were molested by clergy in Pennsylvania.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the group's president, called the scandal a "failure of episcopal leadership".

It comes days after the largest-ever probe of Catholic sex abuse in the US.

WARNING: Readers may find details in this story disturbing.

The report from a Pennsylvania grand jury found that 301 priests abused children in the state over the past 70 years.

It also found that some abusers and those that covered up their crimes were later elevated to senior roles in the church.

Vatican officials are under pressure to comment on the report's findings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pope hugs ex-Archbishop Theodore McCarrick during a visit to Washington DC in 2015

What are the bishops requesting?

Cardinal DiNardo of Texas said in a statement on Thursday - two days after the report was issued - that the church is now "faced with a spiritual crisis that requires not only spiritual conversion, but practical changes to avoid repeating the sins and failures that are so evident in this recent report".

He said the executive committee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) had outlined three goals to prevent further abuse, and punish "predators in the Church and anyone who would conceal them".

The USCCB said it would expand third-party reporting mechanisms that already exist in some dioceses for victims of abuse.

It pledged to streamline the complaints process, to make it "more prompt, fair, and transparent and to specify what constraints may be imposed on bishops at each stage of that process".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment a priest's headstone was destroyed in England after he was accused of abuse

And the bishops called for a papal representative to investigate allegations of sexual abuse against former Washington DC Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, who resigned last month.

He is alleged to have personally abused several boys, including one altar boy 47 years ago.

According to US media, he was the first cardinal in history to step down due to allegations of sexual abuse.

Pope Francis immediately accepted his resignation and ordered him to pray as he awaits a church trial to consider further punishment.

What did the report find?

The 18-month investigation graphically detailed numerous instances of Catholic clergy members raping and molesting children in several Pennsylvania dioceses, which in total represent about 1.7 million Catholics.

"Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all," the 1,300-page report found.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Catholic sex abuse in Australia: 'Guilty priest ignored my story for decades'

The horrific allegations include: