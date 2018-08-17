Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The US put on a grand military spectacle back in 1991, when troops were celebrating victory in the first Gulf War

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a Veterans Day military parade in Washington DC planned for this year over high costs of staging the event.

He tweeted that local politicians had asked for a "ridiculously high" figure.

Reports say the event could have cost about $90 million (£71m) - more than three times the original estimate.

Mr Trump said "maybe we will do something next year in DC", and that he would instead attend parades at Andrews Air Force Base and in France.

The parade at the Air Force Base was scheduled on a "different date", the president said.

Meanwhile, the event in the French capital Paris would commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One on 11 November.

The Washington DC parade had been originally planned for the same date.

Mr Trump was impressed by France's Bastille Day parade on a visit to Paris in 2017, saying the US could "top it".