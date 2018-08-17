Image copyright Shanann Watts / Instagram Image caption Watts is accused of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters

Colorado mother Shanann Watts depicted an idyllic family life online. But now her husband is suspected of killing her and the couple's two young daughters.

The 34-year-old gushed that her spouse Chris Watts was an "amazing father" and "the BEST husband EVER!"

But financial problems and suspicions of infidelity appear to have strained their relationship.

Mr Watts, 33, was arrested less than a day after appealing for his family's safe return.

The bodies of Mrs Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and the couple's children Bella, four, and Celeste, three, have been found inside oil and gas tanks on the premises of a petroleum company where Mr Watts worked until he was fired on Wednesday after his arrest, local media report.

'I just want them home'

Police suspect all three were killed inside the home, but they have not yet released a cause of death.

Mr Watts is being held on suspicion of three counts of murder and tampering with evidence, report local media.

Police have until Monday to press charges.

He was arrested less than 24 hours after appealing for his family's return.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe," he told reporters.

"I just want them home so bad."

Mr Watts told reporters his wife had returned from a business trip to Arizona in the early hours of Monday.

He said they had stayed up having an "emotional conversation" about an unspecified subject until his departure for work at 05:15 local time.

'Best thing ever'

In a video that Mrs Watts posted on Facebook on 11 June, she filmed her husband's reaction as she revealed she was pregnant with the couple's third child.

"That's awesome. I guess when you want to, it happens," he said wearing sunglasses and smiling as he held up the pregnancy test kit.

On Instagram, Mrs Watts extolled him as "my amazing supportive hubby!"

"He rocks and couldn't imagine life without him!" she wrote, adding the hashtags "#PowerCouple" and "#Forever".

In one video she said: "He is the best thing that ever happened to me."

In another post she wrote: "Happy Husband Appreciation Day! I couldn't imagine a better man for us."

She added: "I love you so much and so grateful you hung around when I tried pushing you away in the beginning!"

'He could be cheating'

Family, friends and the community in Frederick, Colorado, are stunned by the tragedy.

"You know, the hardest part about it all is, when you're closer to the family, is the 'why?'" Jeremy Lindstrom told local ABC affiliate Denver7.

Image copyright CBS Image caption A vigil is planned for Friday night outside the family's home

Mrs Watts' friend, Amanda Thayer, told CBS News: "It came to her mind that possibly he [her husband] could be cheating."

She said that Mr Watts stayed the night in the Thayer family home, sleeping across the hall from her five-year-old son, as police searched for his missing family.

"That'll haunt me," her husband, Nicholas Thayer, said.

Frankie Rzucek, Mrs Watts' brother, wrote on Facebook late on Wednesday night: "I just want to know why."

"My blood is boiling and the pain and anger and sadness I have in my heart."

Financial problems

A bankruptcy filing from June 2015 revealed that the couple had been struggling financially.

In addition to a home mortgage, they had a total of $70,000 in debt from medical, student loans and car bills.

The couple earned about $90,000 in 2014, and stated they had less than $1,000 in savings.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing

Mrs Watts had recently started working for a weight loss supplement company, which she frequently posted about on social media.

The new job seemed to allow them more financial stability, and the ability to go on holiday to far-flung destinations.

"All inclusive, no work, all fun vacations," she wrote recently about visits to the Dominican Republic, Mexico and San Diego.

The company, LeVel, released a statement on Thursday saying: "Our hearts are broken."