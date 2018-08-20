Image copyright Shanann Watts / Instagram Image caption Chris Watts is suspected of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters

A Colorado man has been charged with the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters who went missing a week ago.

Chris Watts, 33, is accused of three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one of unlawful termination of pregnancy.

He had appealed on TV for the return of Shanann Watts, 34, and their daughters Celeste, three, and Bella, four.

Their bodies were found last week on a petrol firm's premises where he worked.

So far, police have not specified any motive for the killings.

But according to local media, the couple had financial troubles, and Mrs Watts suspected her husband was cheating.

She was 15 weeks' pregnant.

Mr Watts was arrested less than 24 hours after appealing for his family's return, telling reporters: "I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe. I just want them home so bad."