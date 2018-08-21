Image copyright University of Iowa Image caption Mollie Tibbetts was last seen on a jog in Brooklyn, Iowa

Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts is believed to have been found dead more than a month after she disappeared, US media report.

The 20-year-old was last seen on an evening jog near her home in Brooklyn, around 70 miles (112km) east of state capital Des Moines.

Officials are reportedly waiting for an examiner to identify remains found on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have not said how Ms Tibbetts may have died.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference at 17:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

The psychology student vanished on 18 July while dog-sitting at the home of her boyfriend and his brother.

She was last seen by neighbours on a run, wearing shorts, trainers and a black sports bra. Her family reported her missing the next day when she did not arrive at work.

Investigators had previously used social media and Fitbit data in an effort to trace her.

Last week, officials announced that they were narrowing their search to five locations in Brooklyn: a car wash, two local farms, a truck stop, and her boyfriend's home.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The University of Iowa student has been missing for more than a month

A spokesperson for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, which was in charge of a sizeable reward fund for information, said the money would probably now go towards seeking information about the death.

"Once they catch their breath, this will turn into a weapon going the other direction to catch the person who did it," Greg Willey told the Associated Press.

Poweshiek County Sheriff Tom Kriegel previously said authorities had ruled out Ms Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother as possible suspects. Both men were away working at the time she went missing.

Her father told CBS News in early August that he believed his daughter left "willingly" with a person she knew, and that this person was now "in over their head".

The family raised more than $380,000 (£295,000) to offer a reward for information about the case.

The young woman's mother, Laura Calderwood, reportedly said the kidnapper could keep the money if her daughter was released.