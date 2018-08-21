Paul Manafort found guilty of tax fraud

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paul Manafort resigned as chair of President Trump's election campaign after two months

Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort has been found guilty on five tax fraud charges at his trial in Virginia.

He was also convicted on one count of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts, and two bank fraud charges.

The jury reached a verdict on eight of 18 charges, but failed to do so on the remaining 10 and the judge declared a mistrial on those.

It was first criminal trial stemming from the justice department inquiry into alleged Russian election meddling.

The verdict came on the fourth day of jury deliberations following a trial that saw 10 days of testimony.

What happened during the trial?

Prosecutors presented evidence of Mr Manafort's luxurious lifestyle - including photos of a $15,000 (£11,000) ostrich coat.

Judge Ellis scolded the prosecution for spending too much time on Mr Manafort's wealth, saying it "isn't a crime to have a lot of money".

But prosecutors had emphasised Mr Manafort's extravagant spending was only possible because of his bank and tax fraud.