Image caption US Senator John McCain of Arizona has been battling cancer since last summer

US Republican Senator John McCain will no longer be continuing treatment for his brain cancer, his family has announced.

Mr McCain, 81, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last summer and had been undergoing treatment since July 2017.

He left Washington to be with his family in Arizona, though he has still been a vocal political figure.

He has, at times, been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.

His family said in a statement shared with US media: "Last year, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious."

"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.

"With his usual strength of will, he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

In a tweet, Meghan McCain, Mr McCain's daughter, said that her family "is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity" they have received over the past year.

His wife, Cindy McCain, also shared the family's statement on Twitter, saying: "I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along the journey."

A Vietnam veteran, Mr McCain spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

The six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed after doctors discovered the tumour during a surgery last July.