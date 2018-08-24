Trump financial chief 'given immunity'

The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg, was reportedly granted legal immunity in the investigation of Michael Cohen.

He had been summoned to give evidence to prosecutors earlier this year in the investigation into Cohen, Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to handling hush money for Mr Trump in violation of campaign finance laws.

Mr Weisselberg is the latest to get immunity.

On Thursday, it emerged that David Pecker, head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer tabloid, was given immunity from prosecution.

Mr Weisselberg's voice can reportedly be heard on a tape secretly recorded by Cohen in which hush money payments to alleged lovers of Mr Trump are discussed.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

