Florida shooting: Gaming community reacts

The video gaming community has reacted with sadness and frustration to the fatal shooting at an eSports tournament in Florida.

The shooting took place while gamers were playing the Madden NFL game.

On the video game streaming site Twitch, a number of Madden players are leaving tributes to Eli Clayton, 21, and Taylor Robertson, 27, who were both killed.

One such stream was accompanied by the caption "stop the beef please", a reference to unconfirmed reports that the shooter had become angry after losing a match.

James Patterson, a host on the popular Twitch channel Riot Games, posted an emotional message about the shooting.

Riot Games, which was the first channel on the game-streaming site to pass one billion views, also shared the heartfelt tribute to Twitter via its League of Legends account.

We are deeply saddened to hear about a shooting that occurred at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida this afternoon and we wanted to extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/GYWCjE3yzG — lolesports (@lolesports) August 26, 2018

The American video game developer Bungie, who produce popular games such as Halo and Destiny, announced a "day of silence" on all of their social media channels.

Out of respect for the victims in Jacksonville, Florida, we will be observing a day of silence on all Bungie and Destiny channels. — Bungie (@Bungie) August 26, 2018

On the gaming chat app Discord, a number of Madden players are sharing their sadness and urging the community to come together.

Some on the app are expressing disbelief that a fatal shooting could have taken place during a Madden tournament.

eSports is not just an "industry." It's community. It's friends. It's family. It's belonging. It's love. It's support. It's progress. It's a collection of people from all different walks of life. The tragic events which occurred in Jacksonville today WILL NEVER change that. ❤️ — Alan Parker (@AlanJohnLondon) August 26, 2018

Other eSports organisations have called for solidarity after the shooting.

The official Paris Saint-Germain eSport account posted that the gaming community was "as one today".

Esports as one today. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by today's tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida. — PSG Esports (@PSGeSports) August 26, 2018

The incident has prompted many gamers to call for increased security at eSports events.

Jason Lake, founder of eSports organisation CompLexity Gaming which represents one of the gamers injured in the shooting, took to Twitter to suggest events "double down on security".

Today someone decided to shoot up a Madden event in Jacksonville.



It's time esports events (large and small) double down on security for everyone in general and players specifically. https://t.co/PXHwhlDmME — Jason Lake (@JasonBWLake) August 26, 2018

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane posted to her 545,000 followers begging "event organizers from all industries to make sure there is always adequate security".

T_T I never know what to say in situations like these. Sending prayers, love & condolences to the victims' families, and I beg of event organizers from all industries to make sure there is always adequate security for everyone. It's just not worth the risk. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 26, 2018

Joey Cuellar, who runs EVO, a large fighting game eSports event, announced on Twitter that they will install metal detectors at next year's event.