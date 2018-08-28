Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested the suspects

A 16-year-old teenager is facing a slew of charges in the shooting of a German tourist in Canada earlier this month.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced the teenager was arrested last Friday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation in Alberta.

The youth, who cannot be named because he is a minor, faces 14 charges including attempted murder.

The tourist, 60, was shot in the head as he was driving with his family about 60km (40 miles) west of Calgary.

The shooting took place on 2 August on a rural highway in what police said at the time might be a case of road rage.

The family was driving east along the highway when a black sedan pulled alongside their SUV. Someone inside the sedan rolled down the car window and fired one round, intentionally shooting the driver.

The SUV veered off the road before coming to a stop against a tree.

Police gave no motive for the shooting on Tuesday, but said there was no conflict between the tourist and the suspect leading up to the incident.

The 60-year-old man survived the shooting and has since returned to Germany. He has not been identified by authorities.

RCMP Cpl Curtis Peters said the arrest was the result of "good, old-fashioned police work".

He said that German surgeons have successfully removed the bullet from the man's brain and that it is being sent to Canada for forensic testing to compare it to a firearm recovered from the suspect.

Cpl Peters said the shooting was a "life-altering injury" for the victim.

"He has a very long road of recovery ahead."

A fundraising campaign raised $10,000 (C$13,000; £7,800) for the family to support them in the wake of the incident.