Image copyright wsazfirstlookatfour/Instagram Image caption Chelsea Ambriz (R) allegedly shoved Erica Bivens (L) in Charleston last Sunday

A local US TV weather presenter has been arrested after a row that left a news anchor with a fractured skull.

WSAZ-TV's Chelsea Ambriz, 26, is charged with misdemeanour battery. She allegedly shoved station host Erica Bivens in Charleston last Sunday.

As well as a fractured skull, the West Virginia anchor suffered a ruptured ear drum in the altercation, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports.

It is not clear where the alleged fight occurred or what was the cause.

Ms Ambriz could face up to a year in jail, according to the Gazette-Mail.

She is scheduled to appear at Kanawha Magistrate Court on 21 September.

WSAZ's station manager could not be reached for comment on Friday.