John McCain memorial: Washington pays homage

  • 31 August 2018

Members of the US Congress have gathered to commemorate the late Republican Senator John McCain, who died last week at the age of 81.

Joint service members of a military casket team prepare carry the casket of US Senator John McCain into the US Capitol, where he will lie in state for the rest of the day in Washington on 31 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A military honour guard carried the flag-draped coffin up the stairs of the US Capitol, just before 11:00 (15:00 GMT) on Friday.
John McCain's widow Cindy McCain and his sons Jack (C) and James (R) watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain into the US Capitol in Washington DC on 31 August 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption John McCain's widow, Cindy, and his sons Jack (C) and James (R) watched the coffin being carried in
John McCain lies in state in the US Capitol Rotunda on 31 August 2018 in Washington Image copyright Reuters
Image caption John McCain is the 31st person to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda in 166 years
Cindy McCain leans over his casket as his body lies in state inside the US Capitol in Washington on 31 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Cindy McCain leant over the coffin
Roberta McCain (R), the mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain (C) at the US Capitol on 31 August 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mr McCain's mother Roberta, 106, and granddaughter Meghan also attended, along with his seven children and hundreds of members of Congress
US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks at the ceremony in Washington DC on 31 August 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Vice-President Mike Pence said Mr McCain would be missed: "As President [Donald] Trump said yesterday [Thursday], we respect his service to the country."
Former Senator John McCain lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda at the US Capitol in Washington DC on 31 August 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption John McCain's funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday.

