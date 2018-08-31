Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Trump has been embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade battle on several fronts in recent months

Talks between the US and Canada about amending the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) have ended for the week with no deal in sight.

US officials said they would meet their Canadian counterparts again next week in an effort to reach agreement.

For now, the US plans to move forward with a deal with Mexico on terms reached earlier in the week.

It's not clear what this means for the trilateral agreement, which governs more than $1tr (£770bn) in trade.

The White House had faced a Friday deadline to provide Congress with the necessary 90 days' notice that it intended to enter into a new trade agreement and still have the new Nafta deal signed by 1 December, the day Mexico's new left-wing president takes office.

Why no deal? And what next?

Issues that have led to discord between the neighbouring countries include Canadian protection of its dairy farming industry, dispute-handling mechanisms and patent protections for medicines.

Dairy in particular appeared to be a stumbling block in the negotiations on Friday, with US officials saying Canada had made no concessions on agriculture and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying he was standing firm on the issue.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption If Nafta trade deal was a hamburger...

"Today the president notified the Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico - and Canada, if it is willing - 90 days from now," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

He said talks with Canada this week had been "constructive".

"Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with Minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had said on Friday morning that negotiators were "not there yet" on a deal that could be agreed upon by both parties.

"We're looking for a good deal, not just any deal," she said. "And we'll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada," she added.

What has Trump said?

In off-the-record comments made to Bloomberg on Thursday and leaked to the Toronto Star, Mr Trump said that any deal with Canada would be "totally on our terms".

"Here's the problem. If I say no - the answer's no," he said according to the report.

The president later acknowledged the remarks in a tweet, saying: "At least Canada knows where I stand!"

Mr Trump has threatened to levy tariffs on car parts exported from Canada to the US if a deal is not reached.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018 Report

Speaking to supporters in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday night, Mr Trump said: "We are replacing Nafta with a beautiful, brand new US-Mexico trade deal."

Turning to Canada, he said: "I think it is going to happen and we really have developed a really good relationship. But they have to treat us fairly. They haven't treated us fairly."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Donald Trump speaks with the Mexican leader on the phone through an interpreter

Mr Trump has expressed his distaste for multilateral trade agreements on many occasions.

In a 2016 presidential debate with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, he described Nafta as "the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere" and a "killer" of US jobs.

Once in office he said he wanted to renegotiate - not scrap - the accord, triggering the last year of talks.

What about other trade agreements?

Mr Trump has also threatened to withdraw the US from the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying it treats his country unfairly.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Mr Trump said in his interview with Bloomberg.

The WTO was established to provide rules for global trade and resolve disputes between countries.

Mr Trump says the body too often rules against the US, although he concedes it has won some recent judgments.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trade expert says US-China trade war is maybe "not that bad"

Mr Trump's warning about a possible US pull-out from the WTO highlights the conflict between his protectionist trade policies and the open trade system that the WTO oversees.

Any other trade issues?

The US has been embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade battle on several fronts in recent months.

The one creating the most interest is with China, as the world's two largest economies wrangle for global influence. Mr Trump has introduced tariffs on a number of Chinese goods imported into the US.

A third round of tariffs on $200bn (£154bn) of Chinese goods could come as soon as next week, according to a Bloomberg report. Asked to confirm this during the Bloomberg interview, President Trump said that it was "not totally wrong".

China has responded to US tariffs by imposing retaliatory taxes on the same value of US products and has filed complaints against the tariffs at the WTO.

Mr Trump has also turned up the heat on the European Union, rejecting its offer to eliminate car tariffs if the United States does the same.

The proposal was "not good enough", he told Bloomberg. "Their consumer habits are to buy their cars, not to buy our cars."

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned on Friday that the EU would respond with tariffs of its own if Mr Trump imposed duties on foreign cars.

Also during his election campaign, Mr Trump railed against the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a 12-nation trade deal that was a linchpin of President Barack Obama's Asia policy.

Mr Trump said the deal was a "potential disaster for our country".

One of his first acts as president was to withdraw the US from the TTP, although he has since said he might consider rejoining if the terms are "substantially better".