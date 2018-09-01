In pictures: Presidents and loved ones gather for McCain
America's political elite joined Senator John McCain's family for a memorial service in Washington.
-
EPA
Millions of Americans watched a televised ceremony in honour of Senator John McCain on Saturday, a week after he died of brain cancer aged 81
-
AFP/Getty Images
Mr McCain's children and his widow, Cindy, were joined by dozens of political well-wishers, both Republicans and Democrats
-
AFP/Getty Images
The service was held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC. President Trump - a longstanding foe of Mr McCain's - was not present
-
Reuters
TV host Meghan McCain delivered a tear-filled tribute to her father, saying: "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great."
-
Reuters
Former US President George W Bush recalled: "To the face of those in authority, John McCain would insist - we are better than this, America is better than this."
-
Reuters
Bill and Hillary Clinton were among the mourners, alongside former vice-president Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne
-
AFP/Getty Images
Barack Obama described the late senator as a warrior, a statesman and a patriot
-
AFP/Getty Images
John McCain's 106-year-old mother, Roberta McCain, was present for the service
-
Reuters
Mr McCain's daughters Bridget and Meghan (C) comforted each other as the ceremony came to a close
-
AFP/Getty Images
A military honour guard, followed by the McCain family, placed the casket into a hearse
-
EPA
Mr McCain's widow Cindy also laid a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Washington in honour of her husband, who was a prisoner of war during the conflict