Image copyright Reuters Image caption Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall later on Tuesday

A state of emergency has been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as Tropical Storm Gordon roars towards the US Gulf Coast.

With maximum sustained winds near 65mph (105km/h), Gordon is expected to make landfall later on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Gordon is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane.

It could "bring life-threatening storm surge" of up to five feet (1.5m), the NHC said.

At 19:00 GMT, Gordon was about 130 miles south-east of Mobile, Alabama.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Local residents have been building sand barriers to minimise flooding

It is moving at a speed of 15mph in a north-westerly direction.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans gave tips to city residents how to prepare for the arrival of the storm.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned: "The city's absolute number one priority is to ensure the safety of our residents."

New Orleans was devastated by deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In its latest bulletin, the NHC said that Gordon was expected to rapidly weaken after making landfall.