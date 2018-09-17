Kavanaugh and accuser to testify in Senate

The Senate has scheduled a public hearing on a sex assault claim against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh next Monday.

Mr Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who says he attacked her 36 years ago, will both be able to testify, a senator said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier he expected "a little delay" to confirming his nominee.

Mr Kavanaugh, 53, says the allegation against him is "completely false".

The Supreme Court often gives the final word on highly contentious laws and its nine judges have an immense impact on US political life.