Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mueller-Korenek cycled at the take-off speed of an Airbus A340

A US woman has broken the long-standing cycling world land speed record.

Denise Mueller-Korenek rode a custom bike at an average of 183.932 mph (296.010 km/h) across the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah on 16 September.

Following a racing car driver in a dragster, Mueller-Korenek smashed a world record of 167 mph that had stood since 1995.

It was "crazy wild", she said, but "worth the sacrifice" of years spent training.

Mueller-Korenek now holds the land speed record for both genders as she already broke the women's record - 147 mph - in 2016.

Currently, the men's and women's records are separate, but after Mueller-Korenek's feat, there are calls for the Guinness World Records to be unified and non-gender-specific.

The previous 167 mph record was set by Dutchman Fred Rompelberg - also on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

"It was a crazy wild ride to 183.9 mph, but so worth the sacrifice and years of focus on becoming the fastest human on a bicycle in the world," Mueller-Korenek said. "We weren't supposed to go more than 175."

Mueller-Korenek released a video of the feat on her YouTube channel.

In order to reach her record-breaking speed, the former US national track, road and mountain bike champion, 45, was pulled along by tow rope at 100 mph, before being released to pedal herself.

From that point she was riding in the slipstream of the dragster for 3.5 miles, achieving the record average of 183.9 mph over the last mile.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mueller-Korenek was pulled along to 100 mph using a dragster

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shea Holbrook, a professional race car driver drove the dragster guiding Mueller-Korenek

Image copyright Matt Ben Stone Image caption This dragster pulled Mueller-Korenek to her record

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mueller-Korenek's custom-made bike

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption At the finish line, Mueller-Korenek and Holbrook embraced

You may also like: