'Multiple deaths' in Maryland shooting

There were "multiple fatalities" in a shooting at a pharmacy distribution centre in the US state of Maryland, local officials say.

The shooting happened on Thursday morning in the Perryman area, Harford County, about 40km (25 miles) north-east of Baltimore.

There were also "multiple wounded", the officials say. A suspect was in custody "in critical condition".

US media report that three people were killed, and the shooter was a woman.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed this.

It urged residents to avoid the area, but later tweeted that "we do not believe there is any further threat to the community".

FBI officers were deployed to the scene just minutes after first reports of the shooting at the Rite Aid centre emerged at 09:06 local time (13:06 GMT).

At a news conference later on Thursday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said it appeared that the suspect had a single handgun, and officers did not fire any shots at the scene.

The identity of the shooter has not been publicly released, and the motive was not immediately known.