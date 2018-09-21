Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows former rap label boss Marion "Suge" Knight running over two men with his pick-up truck - the man in this clip survived

Former US rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight has pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge over a hit-and-run incident in 2015.

The Death Row Records founder made the plea to avoid charges of murdering one man and attempting to murder a second with his pick-up truck in Los Angeles.

He will be formally sentenced to 28 years in prison in October.

His record label helped launch the careers of artists including Dr Dre, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Under Californian state law, a no contest plea is the legal equivalent of a guilty plea.

As part of the agreement, the murder charges against Knight, 53, will be dismissed by prosecutors, along with separate criminal cases charging him with robbery and making criminal threats.

The deal calls for Knight to serve 22 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter with a further six years added because of the US "three-strikes" law relating to repeated violations.

Had Knight been found guilty of murder as originally charged, he would have faced life in prison, prosecutors said.

What happened in the hit-and-run?

The charge relates to an incident in January 2015 in Compton, a suburb of Los Angeles. Knight was accused of deliberately running over two men with his pick-up truck before fleeing the scene.

One of the victims, Terry Carter, died of his injuries while the other, Cle "Bone" Sloan, was seriously injured.

Footage of the incident captured by security cameras show Knight's vehicle pulling up to a drive-in burger stand, with one of the victims approaching the driver's side window. A struggle then ensues.

Knight's truck is seen going into reverse, throwing the man to the ground. It then moves forward, driving over his legs and slams into the other victim, who was killed.

Knight turned himself in to authorities a day after the incident. His attorneys had said he was acting in self-defence and was fleeing armed attackers when he ran over Mr Carter and Mr Sloan.

Mr Sloan has denied claims he was carrying a gun during the confrontation.