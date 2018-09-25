Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption President Trump: "The second accuser doesn’t even know, she thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not."

US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on a woman who accuses his Supreme Court nominee of misconduct as she was intoxicated and "messed up".

"The second accuser has nothing," Mr Trump told reporters at the UN. "She admits that she was drunk."

On Sunday, a former Yale classmate said Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the 1980s.

On Thursday, Judge Kavanaugh and another accuser from his high school years testify before a US Senate panel.