Brett Kavanaugh: Trump doubts 'drunk' sex assault accuser
- 25 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on a woman who accuses his Supreme Court nominee of misconduct as she was intoxicated and "messed up".
"The second accuser has nothing," Mr Trump told reporters at the UN. "She admits that she was drunk."
On Sunday, a former Yale classmate said Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the 1980s.
On Thursday, Judge Kavanaugh and another accuser from his high school years testify before a US Senate panel.