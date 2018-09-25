Image copyright EPA

US President Donald Trump has attacked the Iranian leadership, accusing it of sowing "chaos, death and destruction" across the Middle East.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he defended his decision to abandon the nuclear deal.

Mr Trump also boasted that his administration had accomplished "more than almost any" other in US history.

His words were greeted with laughter but he laughed back, saying: "Didn't expect that reaction."

The United States was stronger, richer and safer, he insisted.

On Iran, Mr Trump said its leaders had plundered the wealth of their nation, and he called Tehran a sponsor of terrorism abroad.

His administration's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal had been widely applauded by other Middle Eastern countries, he said.

Mr Trump said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had led to developments unimaginable only a few months ago.

He said North Korean missiles and rockets had stopped flying in all directions, and North Korean nuclear testing had ceased.