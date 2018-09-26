Image copyright Canadian Press Image caption A major manhunt was launched after Tori Stafford went missing in 2009.

The decision to transfer a convicted child-killer to an indigenous healing lodge is under review, according to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

The family of the eight-year-old victim revealed to the media that Terri-Lynne McClintic had recently been transferred to the new corrections facility.

McClintic and her former lover Michael Rafferty were both convicted of the 2009 murder of Victoria Stafford.

She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a life sentence.

In 2012, she also pleaded guilty to beating another prisoner.

McClintic helped lure Stafford to Rafferty's car in 2009 as the girl was walking home from school with the promise of showing her a dog.

Rafferty then drove 100km (62 miles) north of the girl's home in Woodstock, Ontario and raped her repeatedly. She was beaten to death with a hammer and the pair buried the girl in a field.

Stafford's family expressed anger after receiving notice from Corrections Canada, the agency that oversees the incarceration of federal inmates, that McClintic had been transferred from a medium-security prison to the facility in the province of Saskatchewan.

The lodges are correctional institutions that use indigenous values, traditions and beliefs to design programmes for offenders, including indigenous concepts of justice and reconciliation.

The lodge where McClintic was transferred is described as a minimum/medium facility that houses inmates in residential-type units with a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchenette and a living area.

Stafford's grandmother, Doreen Graichen, told the London Free Press newspaper that family members "were all upset by this move. Seems to be an easier path for her".

On Wednesday, Mr Trudeau was pressed by Conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer to reverse McClintic's transfer.

The prime minister said corrections officials had been asked to review whether the transfer was appropriate.

It is unclear what conditions McClintic met in order to be sent to the facility that can house 30 female inmates.

Stafford's father has planned a rally in Ottawa in November to protest her transfer.