Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Brett Kavanaugh denies all the accusations against him

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

Critics including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer say he should withdraw from consideration, or that his nomination vote should be delayed.

Mr Kavanaugh denies all charges against him, and is set to testify on Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee about some of the claims.

But who is Mr Kavanaugh? What are the allegations? And what is at stake?

In July, President Donald Trump nominated the Court of Appeals judge for a spot on the Supreme Court.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brett Kavanaugh was seen as a safe choice for Supreme Court nominee

Lawmakers started scrutinising Mr Kavanaugh's record on controversial issues like abortion and immigration.

Then a letter by psychologist and statistics professor Doctor Christine Blasey Ford emerged making claims of sexual assault against him.

What are the accusations?

Dr Ford claims Mr Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a party in the 1980s.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prof Ford says Brett Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to take off her clothes

Initially anonymous, Dr Ford agreed to testify at a public hearing.

Shortly after, Judge Kavanaugh's Yale university classmate Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker he had exposed himself at a dormitory party.

And a day before Mr Kavanaugh's Senate committee testimony, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, alleged she was the victim of a gang rape in 1982 at a party the judge attended.

He has rejected all the accusations as untrue.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why it can take sexual assault allegations years to come out

Why is it so important?

The nine-member Supreme Court is the final word on US law, including highly contentious social issues and challenges to government policy.

Judges are nominated by the president and hold the position for life.

Mr Kavanaugh could tilt the court conservative for decades.