US mid-term elections: You choose what happens
- 16 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
On 6 November, American voters get to decide the direction of their country once more in the mid-term elections.
There are local races, and 36 states will choose their governors.
But the key races are for members of both houses of Congress, that help push through laws in the US.
Mid-terms: You choose what happens
Share this chatbot
Produced by Roland Hughes and Paul Sargeant