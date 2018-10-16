US & Canada

US mid-term elections: You choose what happens

  • 16 October 2018
Related Topics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionHang on, what ARE the US 'mid-terms'?

On 6 November, American voters get to decide the direction of their country once more in the mid-term elections.

There are local races, and 36 states will choose their governors.

But the key races are for members of both houses of Congress, that help push through laws in the US.

Produced by Roland Hughes and Paul Sargeant

More on this story