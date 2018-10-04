Image copyright EPA

One police officer has been shot dead and another three injured in South Carolina, officials say.

The officer died of his injuries in the incident in Vintage Place, Florence. The condition of the others is unknown.

They were responding to a call for help by fellow officers of the sheriff's office when they came under fire by an armed man.

The suspected gunman has been arrested and taken to hospital. He has not been identified and the motive is not clear.

"We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress," Florence officials said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster paid tribute to the police.

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

The Officer Down Memorial Page lists the names of 23,408 US police officers killed in the line of duty - 112 so far this year.

Over 15,000 people have been killed by guns in the United States in 2017, according to a list compiled by tracking website Gun Violence Archive.

That figure does not include an estimated 22,000 annual suicides using firearms.