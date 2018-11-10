El Chapo trial begins: The story explained
- 10 November 2018
The trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is to begin in New York under intense security.
Guzmán was arrested in January 2016 after escaping from prison through a tunnel five months earlier.
He stands accused of being behind the all-powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, which prosecutors say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the States.
Key associates, including one of his former lieutenants, are expected to testify against him.