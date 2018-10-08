Image copyright EPA Image caption The launch lit up the skies in California

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has successfully launched a satellite into space from California - wowing social media users in the process.

The Falcon 9 rocket took Argentine satellite SAOCOM 1A into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base, on the coast northwest of Los Angeles.

Residents shared photos of the launch, which lit up the skies over the state.

The rocket's first - and reusable - stage landed successfully, marking the first West Coast landing for a booster.

Taking off at about 19:21 local time (02:21 GMT), the first stage of the rocket returned safely to the air base about eight minutes later.

Californians posted videos and photos of the skies after the successful take-off, including Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

Skip Twitter post by @MayorOfLA Nope, definitely not aliens.



What you’re looking at is the first launch and landing of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the West Coast. The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:21 p.m. and landed safely back on Earth. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8AKjGptpps — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 8, 2018 Report

SpaceX has developed reusable rockets in a bid to save costs and attract business.

While the company says this is the 30th landing of a booster, this is the first land touchdown on the West Coast - the rest have happened on land in Florida and from platforms out at sea.

Argentina's satellite will reportedly track natural disasters, crop yields and soil-moisture levels from 385 miles (620km) above the earth.

Billionaire Elon Musk also tweeted photos of his company's launch.

The entrepreneur has been in the spotlight recently, after mocking the Securities and Exchange Commission in a tweet just days after reaching an agreement with it over fraud charges.