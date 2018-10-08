Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump: "The main base of the Democrats have shifted so far left we'll end up being Venezuela."

US President Donald Trump has said the sex assault claims made against his new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were a "hoax" and "all made up".

The Republican president condemned Democratic calls to impeach the judge as an "insult to the American public".

The Democratic leadership has distanced itself from the calls by two of its rank-and-file lawmakers.

Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday, in a 50-48 vote that followed strictly partisan lines.

As he left the White House for an event in Florida on Monday, Mr Trump said: "So I've been hearing that now they're thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist.

"A man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats using the Democrats' lawyers and now they want to impeach him."

He added: "I think it's an insult to the American public."

Image copyright US Supreme Court Image caption Brett Kavanaugh was administered the judicial oath by outgoing justice Anthony Kennedy on Saturday evening

"The American public has seen this charade, has seen this dishonesty by the Democrats."

He said the conservative judge was "a top scholar, top student, top intellect and who did nothing wrong and there was no corroboration of any kind".

The allegations against the nominee were "all made up, it was fabricated and it was a disgrace," Mr Trump said.

The 53-year-old justice was sworn in on Saturday evening in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court.

On Monday evening, Mr Trump will host another swearing-in ceremony for him at the White House.

Meanwhile, Christine Blasey Ford - who said the judge sexually assaulted her at a house party in 1982 when they were high school students - has been unable to move back home because of "unending" death threats, according to one of her lawyers.