George W Bush's daughter Barbara weds screenwriter in Maine
Barbara Bush, the daughter of former US President George W Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, has got married in a private ceremony in Maine.
The bride - named after her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away earlier this year - married screenwriter Craig Coyne.
She was escorted by her father and grandfather, former President George H W Bush.
The wedding took place on Sunday in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Mr Bush, 72, and Mrs Bush, 71, announced the nuptials in a statement on Monday.
The family-only ceremony was held outside, overlooking the ocean at Walker's Point, where the elder Mr Bush - who is now 94 - lives.
In an Instagram post, the father of the bride said: "Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman - and rightly so, because she is unique and strong."
The bride donned an ivory silk crepe custom wedding gown from Vera Wang.
Dorothy Bush Koch, the bride's aunt, officiated the wedding.
The former first daughter is the co-founder and chair of Global Health Corps. Mr Coyne is a screenwriter and actor, known for his role in 2005 war movie Jarhead.
The newlyweds will live in New York City, according to the Bush family statement.