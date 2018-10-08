Image copyright Paul Morse Image caption Former President George W Bush walks his daughter down the aisle

Barbara Bush, the daughter of former US President George W Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, has got married in a private ceremony in Maine.

The bride - named after her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away earlier this year - married screenwriter Craig Coyne.

She was escorted by her father and grandfather, former President George H W Bush.

The wedding took place on Sunday in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Mr Bush, 72, and Mrs Bush, 71, announced the nuptials in a statement on Monday.

Image copyright Paul Morse Image caption Barbara Pierce, daughter of President George W Bush and Laura Bush, was married this weekend

The family-only ceremony was held outside, overlooking the ocean at Walker's Point, where the elder Mr Bush - who is now 94 - lives.

Image copyright Allison V Smith Image caption The 94-year-old former President George H W Bush and his granddaughter, Barbara

In an Instagram post, the father of the bride said: "Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman - and rightly so, because she is unique and strong."

The bride donned an ivory silk crepe custom wedding gown from Vera Wang.

Image copyright Allison V Smith Image caption Barbara Bush, daughter of President George W Bush, married screenwriter Craig Coyne

Dorothy Bush Koch, the bride's aunt, officiated the wedding.

The former first daughter is the co-founder and chair of Global Health Corps. Mr Coyne is a screenwriter and actor, known for his role in 2005 war movie Jarhead.

Image copyright Paul Morse Image caption Former Presidents George H W Bush (centre) and George W Bush (centre-right) were present at the wedding

The newlyweds will live in New York City, according to the Bush family statement.